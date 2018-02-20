

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 net profit after tax surged 236% to $302.1 million from $89.8 million a year ago, reflecting strong oil and gas prices and record production.



Total revenue increased 17 percent to $1.45 billion from last year's $1.24 billion.



Total production edged up to 30.3 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe from 30.2 mmboe a year ago.



Total sales dropped 2 percent to 30 mmboe.



Average realised oil and condensate price climbed 24 percent to $55.68 per barrel. Average realised LNG and gas price grew 21 percent to $7.67 per mmBtu.



Further, a 5.5 US cents per share final dividend was announced, taking total dividends for 2017 to 9.5 US cents per share, compared to 3.5 US cents in 2016. Record date is March 7 and payment date is March 29.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2018, the company expects production, operating costs and non-cash costs to be similar to 2017, while capex is forecast to be higher, as activity on growth projects accelerate.



For the year, production is expected to be between 28.5 and 30.5 mmboe.



