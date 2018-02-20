SoftServe and Adjoint Deliver the Future of Blockchain in FinTech

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe (https://www.softserveinc.com/en-us/), a leading digital consulting company, today announced its partnership with Adjoint (https://www.adjoint.io/), a developer of distributed ledger technology to accelerate automation through smart contracts and improve transactional privacy and security through blockchain in the financial and commodities industries.

Adjoint's Uplink is an open source platform designed to enable enterprises in the financial sector, from banking and capital markets, to insurance, asset management, and commodities trading; to quickly deploy, maintain, verify and execute smart contracts globally on a private, permissioned distributed ledger.

SoftServe will work with Adjoint to specifically help customers assimilate and on-board the Uplink platform effectively. SoftServe will tap into its deep technical expertise in blockchain, user experience and design, and go-to-market.

"Uplink is designed to give our customers the foundation of security and privacy they need to effectively harness the power of blockchain," said Somil Goyal, COO at Adjoint. "We are continuously improving the platform to propel efficiency and margin improvement in the financial services industry. To achieve this quickly, as part of our broader ecosystem development and alliance network strategy, we are partnering with scalable, future-oriented firms that have deep knowledge in this sector. I am delighted to have such a partnership with SoftServe."

Uplink improves efficiency, security and compliance in modern finance using revolutionary solutions based on the latest research in cryptography, type systems and formal verification. The platform helps propel the development of domain-specific distributed applications to help reduce costs, mitigate risks and improve margins.

"Adjoint is an innovator at the forefront of bringing private, permissioned blockchain capabilities to the market, and we are pleased to now leverage our FinTech expertise from 5,000 design-thinking engineers at SoftServe," added Guillaume Kendall, Director of DLT and FinTech at SoftServe. "We are excited to work with Adjoint to help realize the full potential of blockchain across the financial and commodities industry."

Adjoint won Ernst & Young's Blockchain Challenge as the Most investable start-up in 2016 and recently was selected as one of The Most Influential FinTech Companies Of 2018 (https://www.harringtonstarr.com/blog/2018/01/the-financial-technologist-q1-2018).

About Adjoint

Adjoint offers a smart contract platform and distributed ledger solutions designed to improve efficiency, security, and compliance in modern finance. Its revolutionary messaging and consensus protocol - based on the latest research in cryptography, type systems and formal verification - allows enterprises to quickly deploy, maintain, verify and execute smart contracts globally. Such technology helps enterprises reduce costs, mitigate risks and improve margins. Founded in 2016, the company has offices in Boston, MA and London, UK. For more information, please visit www.adjoint.io (http://www.adjoint.io/) or twitter.com/adjoint_io (https://twitter.com/adjoint_io).

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a global digital authority and consulting company, operating at the cutting edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way large enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect. Learn more at www.softserveinc.com (http://www.softserveinc.com/).

