Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Presentation and Webcast

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results on Tuesday, 27th of February 2018.

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place at 8:30 am CET at:

Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: NYLAND

The presentation will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2017 from 7:00 am CET the same day.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugate (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. The company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets. The company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

