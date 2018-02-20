sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,10 Euro		-0,11
-1,53 %
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,085
7,365
09:17
20.02.2018 | 07:16
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Presentation and Webcast

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results on Tuesday, 27th of February 2018.

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place at 8:30 am CET at:

Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: NYLAND

The presentation will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2017 from 7:00 am CET the same day.

About Nordic Nanovector:
Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugate (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. The company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019.
Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets. The company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries:
Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries:
Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44-207-638-9571
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--invitation-to-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-results-presentation-and-webc,c2455781


© 2018 PR Newswire