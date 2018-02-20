

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported late Monday a significant growth in fiscal 2017 profit, reflecting higher revenues and the absence of loss related to disposed-of operations in Brazil. The company noted that all of its global businesses grew adjusted profits and three main global businesses generated improved adjusted revenue. Further, the company maintained its dividend.



Looking ahead, the company said in its statement, 'We expect the world's major economies to show reasonable growth in 2018, helped by relatively low unemployment, recovering consumer confidence and improving trade. Fears of a hard landing in China have receded, and markets across Asia look set for a strong year. The anticipated conclusion of large regional trade agreements in 2018, mostly involving Asian nations, also provides cause for optimism.'



For the year, profit before tax surged 141 percent to $17.17 billion from last year's $7.11 billion. The prior year results reflected a loss on sale and trading results of the operations in Brazil that was sold on July 1 2016.



Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company climbed to $9.68 billion from $1.30 billion last year. Basic earnings per share surged to $0.48 from $0.07 a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was $21 billion, compared to $18.93 billion lat year, as revenue growth and lower LICs more than offset higher adjusted operating expenses.



The company noted that Asia again contributed a substantial proportion of the profits, particularly in Commercial Banking and Retail Banking and Wealth Management.



Revenue was $51.45 billion, up 7 percent from $47.97 billion a year ago, in part due to adverse fair value movements on own debt in 2016, which are now reported in other comprehensive income. Adjusted revenue rose 5 percent to $51.52 billion, primarily driven by higher revenue in three main global businesses.



Reported Loan impairment charge and other credit risk provisions or LICs of $1.8 billion were 48 percent lower, in part reflecting the impact of the sale of operations in Brazil in 2016.



The company said it delivered growth from international network with a 6 percent increase in transaction banking product revenue and a 13 percent rise in revenue synergies between global businesses compared with 2016.



Net interest income dropped to $28.18 billion from last year's $29.81 billion. Net fee income grew to $12.81 billion from $12.78 billion a year ago. Net trading income declined from the prior year.



Stuart Gulliver, Group Chief Executive, said, 'These good results demonstrate the strength and potential of HSBC. All our global businesses grew adjusted profits and we concluded the transformation programme that we started in 2015. HSBC is simpler, stronger, and more secure than it was in 2011.'



The company maintained the dividend at $0.51 per ordinary share. This brings the total dividend for 2017 to $0.51, representing a total shareholder return of 24 percent for 2017.



In Hong Kong, HSBC shares were trading at HK$81.70, down 2.21 percent.



