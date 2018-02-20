

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation or RCOBD significantly increased to 892 million euros from the previous year's 765 million euros, while it was up 16% on a like-for-like basis.



Result from current operations or RCO improved by 35% to 610 million euros from 451 million euros last year. Adjusted for currency and consolidation effects, effects from the purchase price allocation or PPA and from CO2-sales, RCOBD and RCO increased by 16% and 28%, respectively. Successful price increases, higher than expected synergies from the integration of Italcementi and the successful disposal of a depleted quarry in the USA contributed in particular to this result improvement.



Group revenue for the fourth-quarter rose by 1% to 4.3 billion euros from the previous year's 4.2 billion euros. Negative exchange rate effects impacted revenue by 235 million euros. Adjusted for currency and consolidation effects, revenue increased by about 5%.



In the fourth quarter, sales volumes increased in all business lines compared with the prior year's quarter. Cement and clinker sales volumes grew by 6% to 32 million tones from the prior year due to a robust development in all Group areas. Aggregate deliveries increased by 4% to 76 million tonnes from the previous year. Except for Western and Southern Europe, all Group areas contributed to this growth, especially North America. Ready-mixed concrete volumes improved slightly by 0.5% to 12 million tonnes.



The company said, 'The synergy target of €470 million by end of 2018 was already clearly exceeded end of 2017 with €513 million. Due to the successful integration, the synergy target was raised to €550 million by end of 2018.'



In its forecast of January 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects a further acceleration of economic growth from 3.7% in 2017 to 3.9% in 2018.



Global risks remain unchanged and include both macroeconomic and geopolitical risks. Macroeconomic risks include, above all, a faster than expected increase in inflation and interest rates and the unpredictable consequences of the economic slowdown in China.



In North America, HeidelbergCement, in conformity with the IMF, expects stronger economic growth and therefore a further increase in demand for building materials.



