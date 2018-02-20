BONDUELLE: Bonduelle announces agreement to acquire from Conagra Del Monte processed fruit and vegetable business in Canada

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56.491.956, 50 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Villeneuve d'Ascq, France, February 20, 2018 - Press release

Bonduelle announces agreement to acquire from Conagra Del Monte processed fruit and vegetable business in Canada

Bonduelle would like to announce it has signed an agreement with Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) to acquire its Del Monte processed fruit and vegetable business in Canada.

The acquisition includes the right to use the Del Monte brand on different segments of processed fruits and vegetables and stocks of products marketed by Conagra for a total value of $43 million Canadian. The acquired business excludes all industrial and personnel assets because co-packers and Bonduelle's existing production capabilities will be used.

This transaction will become final after suspensive conditions are lifted before the end of May 2018.

Conagra's Del Monte business in Canada, with revenues of approximately $60 million Canadian, will complement Bonduelle Americas Long Life business unit's canned and frozen vegetable business, which is largely conducted under retailer's store brands. This highlights the group's desired development in brand activities and expansion beyond vegetables to vegetable products.

Investor relations contacts : BONDUELLE - finance@bonduelle.com

Press contacts / Public relation firm:

Benjamin ZEHNDER - RP carrées - Tel: +33.(0)6.76.41.18.19 - Email: benjamin.zehnder@rp-carrees.com

Vanessa VAZZAZ - RP carrées - Tel: +33.(0)3.28.52.07.42 / C: +33.(0)6.34.32.24.23

Email: vanessa.vazzaz@rp-carrees.com

About Bonduelle Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the world reference in "well-living" through vegetable products. Prioritising innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its vegetable, grown over more than 130,000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and technologies. Expert in agro-industry with 54 industrial sites or own agricultural production, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers.

Bonduelle is listed on Euronext compartment A

Euronext indices: CAC MID & SMALL - CAC ALL TRADABLE - CAC ALL SHARES

Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employee shareholder index (I.A.S.)

Code ISIN: FR0000063935 - Code Reuters: BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg: BON FP

