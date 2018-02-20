QuEST Global Breaks New Ground in Aero Engine Engineering Services Market

BENGALURU, India, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Set to win multiple contracts from top international Aero Engine OEMs, plans to hire 300+ Manufacturing Engineers and Supply Chain professionals

QuEST Global, a leading pure-play engineering services company, is uniquely positioned to capture a significant share of the international Aero Engine engineering services market this year with multiple contract wins in the pipeline from leadingAero EngineOEMs in North America, Europe and Asia.

Leveraging their industry expertise and strong talent pool, which is among the most competent and the largest in the industry, QuEST has been partnering with most of the leading Aero Engine OEMs across the globe like General Electric, Rolls Royce, Safran Aircraft Engines, empowering them with pivotal support services ranging from design, development, and manufacturing engineering to aftermarket services of Aero Engines, thus contributing to their high standards of reliability and safety.

QuEST's Vice President - Aero Defence Offsets,Ashok Baweja, an industry veteran, says, "The Aerospace industry is seeing unprecedented growth in global demand and Aero Engine companies are accelerating production ramp-up in sync with this. This trend will continue for the next 3-5 years. CFM International, the joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines, has a record order book of over 14,000 LEAP engines. Their delivery numbers are expected to go up to about 1,100 in 2018, from 459 in 2017."

In order to meet the mounting demand and backlog of orders, and also due to the acute shortage of skilled Aerospace engineering talent across the globe, particularly in the manufacturing and supply chain domains, OEMs are constantly scouting for end-to-end engineering services players like QuEST. The company has over 20 years of experience meeting the engineering services needs of top global players in the Aerospace industry and is planning to hire additional 300 manufacturing and supply chain engineers with significant Aero Engine expertise to meet their growing business commitments this year. Demand is very strong for experienced engineers in the Aero Engine domain.

According to a recent report, the total market opportunity for Aerospace and Defence market in India will reach $70 billion by 2029. The path-breaking Make in India campaign has given India a great advantage in the global Aerospace industry. The intention is to accelerate investments in acquisitions and infrastructure, creating a voice among the worldwide Aerospace players.

"The Make in India initiative is currently prompting Aero Engine OEMs to increasingly partner with Aerospace service providers based in India, as it envisages the production of a certain percentage of the aircraft in the country. With the robust experience of having worked with global OEMs for the past two decades through our unique Local Global delivery model, these upcoming wins will be a significant opportunity for QuEST to showcase our expertise," Baweja adds.

QuEST has developed proprietary predictive tools based on advanced analytics and has deep understanding of the complex supply chain of Aero Engine production, thus ensuring high reliability in meeting production targets. Their proven track record of delivering on commitments over the years has been driving their phenomenal growth in the industry. On the other hand, QuEST is also gearing up to generate more high-skilled jobs in this industry.

About QuEST Global

Founded in 1997 with the vision to be the most recognized and trusted global engineering partner to customers, QuEST has emerged as one of the most trusted engineering solutions partner for global marquee customers in Aerospace and Defense, Aero Engines, Power, Transportation, Oil and Gas, Medical Devices and Hi-Tech verticals among others with more than 8,500 associates.

QuEST'sAerospacevertical is the biggest and fastest growing, accounting for nearly 40% of the company's revenues, serving Aero Engine, Airframes, Systems and Avionics customers. In the last few years, their engineers have been involved in the development of innovative Aero Engine programs like the open rotor engine or prop fan among others.

Recently Zinnov Management Consulting positioned QuEST as aleaderin the Aerospace industry in Zinnov Zones for PES 2017. Another leading analyst firm, HfS Researchpositionedthe company in the Winner's Circle of their inaugural Aerospace Engineering Services Blueprint.