Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

Issue of Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC (the "Company') are pleased to announce the issue of 117,172 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares') from its block listing authority of 30 January 2018 at a price of 248 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. The Ordinary Shares were issued at a premium to the last published net asset value per Ordinary Share.

Following this issue the Company has the ability to issue a further 29,257,828 Ordinary Shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issuance the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue now stands at 20,500,000 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 20,500,000. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement bear the meaning given to them in the Prospectus dated 24 November 2017.

For further information please contact:

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC

William van Heesewijk

Chelverton Asset Management

+44 20 7222 8989

Stockdale Securities Limited

Robert Finlay / Owen Matthews

+44 20 7601 6115