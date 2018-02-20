One Media iP Group Plc - Major International Music Record Label Signs Contract

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group" or the "Company")

Major International Music Record Label Signs Annual Contract to use TCAT

And Notification of Results

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital and technical media content provider, which consolidates, exploits and monetises intellectual property rights around music and video, is pleased to announce that another major international music label has signed an annual contract to utilise the services of its Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT'). The contract will commence with immediate effect.

Under the terms of the contract, the major international record label will use the TCAT services to monitor music conflicts and potential copyright infringements. Following two years of development the deal will see the further commercialisation of TCAT on an annual contract basis. One Media's continued move into technical services around music data has been underpinned by the expansion of its in-house team of software developers. TCAT (www.tcat.media) is designed to both search and analyse large data sets within digital stores internationally.

The Company also confirms that its Full Year results for the year ending 31 October 2017 will be announced on the 26 February 2018.

Michael Infante Chairman & CEO of One Media commented:

"I am delighted to report that TCAT has signed its second international client. We have expanded the service in line with our customer's exacting brief and resourced it accordingly. This is a further demonstration of our technology's ability to fulfil the music market's necessity for big-data information and the tools to analyse it and customise it to the clients' individual needs.'

Notes to Editors

Based at Pinewood Studios, One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and/or controller of rights within the digital arena concerning music, video and digital distribution. It is a B2B (business-to-business) operation, that is consumer led which looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000 music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling its content for download, streaming and sub licensing through over 600 digital music and video stores worldwide.

The Group has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music & video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, including pop, rock, reggae, R&B, children's music, karaoke, jazz, soul, blues, rap, hip-hop, gospel and world-music, plus stand-up comedy and spoken-word. In July 2014 the Group acquired, for a consideration of USD$1.6m, the Point Classics classical music library bringing the number to over 10,000 classical tracks now available to the Group for exploitation. The Group owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising over 3,500 shows, Men & Motors is available for viewing on the Group's YouTube Channel.

Recently the Group has developed a content discovery and policing software service, 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT), as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artists and tracks on legitimate digital stores.One Media has been previously eligible for Enterprise Investment Schemes ("EIS") and Venture Capital Trusts ("VCT").