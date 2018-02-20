AvaTrade Takes Crypto Lead

DUBLIN, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AvaTrade continues to lead the cryptocurrency revolution by adding 2018's trendiest digital coins

AvaTrade, the industry-leading forex and CFD broker, announced today that it is adding 2 high-profile cryptocurrencies to its massive selection of 250+ financial instruments.

Bitcoin Gold and EOS have recently become the go-to instruments for traders across the globe and are now available on the AvaTrade platforms at optimal trading conditions. Along with these new additions, AvaTrade has also announced upgraded trading conditions across the board with lower spreads, decreased swap rates, and increased position sizes.

These changes are part of the company's latest strategy in addressing the crypto boom, which has taken the financial world by storm. AvaTrade was one of the first brokers to conduct 24/7 CFD trading on major e-coins, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin; and it continues to establish itself as a leader in the crypto revolution with every passing month. When trading cryptocurrencies with AvaTrade you can start trading immediatelyand potentially profit when you BUY when price goes up or SELL when price decreases.

AvaTrade CEO Dáire Ferguson explains: "In recent years, cryptocurrencies have changed the face of online trading for brokers and traders alike. At AvaTrade we continuously strive to deliver, not only the most forward-thinking technological advancements, but also the most popular and sought-after financial assets."

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers more than 250 financial instruments, top trading platforms, and a new cutting-edge mobile app, AvaTradeGO. Clients enjoy personal account managers and a 24-hour live customer service in 15 languages. AvaTrade accommodates to traders of all levels, and further ensures secured trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts. AvaTrade is fully regulated in the EU, Japan, Australia, South Africa & BVI.

Find out more about AvaTrade athttp://www.avatrade.com

Press Contact

Orly Garini-Dil

+1-646-335-0738 (Ext. 2125)

O.Garini-Dil@avatrade.com



