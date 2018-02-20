Isik Peyzaj Wins 'The Best Landscape Architecture Brand in Turkey 2017' by Global Brands Magazine in its 20th Year

ANKARA, Turkey, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Isik Peyzaj is a leading Landscape Architecture Brand in Turkey and has been awarded 'The Best Landscape Architecture Brand in Turkey 2017' by Global Brands Magazine in the Real Estate category.

Global Brand Awards among the world's most recognized branding awards honours companies who have performed extraordinarily well in various sectors of their expertise. The companies were awarded this honour for their exceptional commitment to branding, performance, quality, customer service & commitment. The Brand awards, has various categories like finance, education, health, real estate, tourism, insurance, investment, leadership, automotive and technology. The Companies are awarded for their ideas and performances that can make a difference while giving priority to companies that need to be highlighted on the global platform.

Isik Peyzaj has accomplished several projects since its foundation. Being the pioneer in innovation and technological advances in landscape architecture in Turkey, the company has been awarded several times by the Chamber of Landscape Architects, Plant Magazine and other foundations for their contribution of landscape architecture discipline in Turkey. This award is a milestone in the company's path, which aims to be a Global Brand in the international platform.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine is one of the world's best loved branding publication. A fully autonomous branding magazine, Global Brands Magazine represents an astute source of information from across the industry. The magazine provides the reader with up-to date news, reviews, opinions, polls on leading brands across the globe. The Magazine is head-quartered in United Kingdom. For more information please visit http://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com

About Isik Peyzaj

The company has been founded by Baray Isik and Baris Isik, both of whom are landscape architects. The company's motto is to create living spaces combined with the nature, furthermore to create the living spaces where people want to live. Today celebrating its 20th anniversary, Isik Peyzaj is giving service in landscape architectural design, contsruction, consultancy, maintenance and plant nursery management with its dynamic team of 300 people, offering the fast and analitic solutions in its field.

Also a member of European Landscape Contractors Assocation - ELCA, Isik Peyzaj always follows the developments with the responsibility of conserving the natural resources and green areas.

For more detailed information about Isik Peyzaj, please visit http://www.isikpeyzaj.com.