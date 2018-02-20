Stockholm, Sweden, 2018-02-20 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Healthy growth and sharp earnings improvement



January 1 - 31 December, 2017



• Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,242.6 (1,107.6). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 12 percent. • Profit before tax increased by 19 percent to MSEK 131.4 (110.9). • Profit after tax increased by 33 percent to MSEK 98.1 (73.8). • Earnings per share before dilution increased by 31 percent to SEK 5.20 (3.96), and after dilution to SEK 5.09 (3.96).



Fourth quarter 2017



• Net sales amounted to MSEK 368.2 (336.4). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, growth was 16 percent. • Profit before tax increased by 5 percent to MSEK 44.8 (42.7). • Profit after tax increased by 44 percent to MSEK 40.4 (28.0). • Earnings per share before dilution increased by 43 percent to SEK 2.14 (1.50), and after dilution to SEK 2.10 (1.50). • The calculated tax in the fourth quarter was positively impacted by MSEK 10.5 due to the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities as a result of the changed corporate tax rate in the US.



Outlook for 2018



Profit before tax is expected to be better than the previous year.



CEO comment



"We can report our best ever year. Revenue increased by 12 percent and profit by 19 percent in 2017", comments Henrik Ekelund President and CEO, BTS Group.



"In 2018, we expect continued healthy growth and a profit before tax that is expected to be better than the previous year. The tax reform in the US is also expected to have a positive effect in the next fiscal years. For example, if the 2018 tax rates had applied in 2016 that year's profit after tax would have been 7 percent higher", says Henrik Ekelund.



For more information, please contact:



Michael Wallin Head of Investor relations



BTS Group AB E-mail: michael.wallin@bts.com Mobile: +46 708-788 019



About BTS Group AB



BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. "It's strategy made personal".



BTS serve a wide range of client needs, including:



- Assessment centers for talent selection and development - Strategy alignment and execution - Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs - On-the-job business simulations and application tools.



We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com and Unilever. BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com.



