Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis renews commitment to support UN-Habitat projects and World Urban Campaign

Kuala Lumpur, 20 February 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, announced it has renewed its support for the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) through signing a two-year agreement to continue to be a partner of the World Urban Campaign. At the same time, UN-Habitat and Arcadis agreed on an extension of the Shelter program, in which Arcadis provides pro bono knowledge and expertise on UN-Habitat projects.

The World Urban Campaign is a global partnership coordinated by UN-Habitat and its partners to promote dialogue, sharing and learning about how to improve our urban future. Its goal is to place the urban agenda at the highest level in development policies. Partners include society organizations, governments, NGOs, international organizations, the private sector, research and educational institutions, all working together in collaboration to create innovative urban solutions. Arcadis is an active member of the WUC steering committee.

Set up in 2010, the Shelter program enables Arcadis to support the UN-Habitat mission to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities by providing pro bono knowledge and expertise on the ground in UN-Habitat projects. The program is financed in part by the Lovinklaan Foundation, Arcadis' largest shareholder. In the past eight years of the partnership Arcadis provided technical support for more than 100 missions, training events and other activities in Asia, Africa and Central America in which over 1,000 Arcadis experts have shared their expertise to help UN-Habitat meet its goals. The support is on sustainable urban planning, environmental and water management, climate change adaptation, and recovery after natural disasters such as in Haiti, Nepal, Ecuador and The Philippines.

Arcadis CEO Peter Oosterveer said: "Rapid urbanization is a global trend that threatens livability if not properly managed. We play a strong role in the sustainable development of cities and contribute our expertise to develop innovative solutions to meet this challenge. For this reason, we have decided to continue our partnership with the World Urban Campaign. Through the campaign we are able to share our own experiences and skills to the benefit of all and I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with UN-Habitat to make the campaign a success."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.2 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world.





