Nokia and StarHub co-develop analytics services for digital cities

Press Release

Mobility analytics use cases open new revenue streams for operators and create value for city authorities, residents and visitors

Nokia AVA cognitive services platform, StarHub's applied methodologies will help unlock value from telco data

20 February 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is pioneering new mobility analytics use cases to help operators create value from the data in their networks to address the needs of digital cities. The use cases were developed together with Singapore-based operator StarHub. By integrating the use cases into the Nokia AVA cognitive services platform, Nokia has been able to further co-develop and customize the solution to offer it to operators around the globe.

Mobility analytics offers operators collaboration opportunities to create new services and revenue streams, with network data providing insightful reports on customer movements, behaviors and habits. By utilizing subscriber location information, operators are able to create value for digital city players such as city planners, transportation authorities and the travel industry.*

For example, measuring commuting patterns enables authorities to plan more efficient roads and public transport networks. Business owners benefit from more effective advertising, targeting people in the vicinity based on their travel patterns, activities and personal interests. City authorities can identify the movement patterns of people to help decide where to build parks, shopping malls, recreational buildings and offices.

The Nokia AVA cognitive services platform enables the rapid creation of new use cases in different analytics domains, making it easy to run and scale projects. In addition, Nokia's enhanced geolocation capabilities will increase location accuracy and provide a complete picture of movement patterns.

Dr Chong Yoke Sin, StarHub's Chief, Enterprise Business Group, said: "We have a strong team of data analytics experts with a diversity of capabilities, and we have introduced several successful mobility analytics use cases in Singapore for strategic and operational urban planning and decision making. By integrating the use cases into the Nokia AVA platform and using Nokia's analytics capabilities, we will be developing the use cases further and creating new ones that we can offer even to other telcos as white label solutions. Our partnership with Nokia allows us to develop innovative solutions at the deep research level for the market. We are extremely pleased that this collaboration permits both partners to innovate for our clients."

Dennis Lorenzin, head of Network Planning and Optimization at Nokia, said: "The potential in network data and mobility analytics is huge. However, it is complex, requiring big data platforms and algorithms to mine vast datasets and create value and insight. Working with a progressive operator like StarHub has been beneficial in co-developing our pioneering mobility analytics services that offer operators easy access to use cases that benefit transportation, city planning and the travel industry. By seeing population movements, city planners can better plan urban environments, transport agencies can provision better services and travel companies can provide a more bespoke service to their customers."

With Nokia's mobility analytics solution, operators are now in an excellent position to utilize their unique and rich data and prepare societies for digitization. Nokia analytics offers great flexibility to operators with productized, always-on software, or project-oriented approaches. With a full range of mature software, consulting and cooperative developments, whatever the need for analytics, Nokia can serve it.

To learn more about Nokia's mobility analytics solution, network operators, customers, press and analysts are welcome to visit the Nokia Experience Center in Hall 3, stand 3A10 at Mobile World Congress, Fira Gran Via, in Barcelona, Spain.

Resources

Webpage: Nokia Analytics Services (https://networks.nokia.com/services/nokia-analytics)

Webpage: Nokia Telecom Analytics (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/analytics)

Webpage: Nokia Mobility Analytics (https://networks.nokia.com/services/mobility-analytics)

Connect with Nokia

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokia)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia/)

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

Note to editors:

* Nokia has strict policy and procedures to ensure the privacy of the personal data entrusted to us. Our use cases are based on non-identifiable clusters of demographic data where data is first collected from networks and devices and then stripped of all personal identifiers.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

