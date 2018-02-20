Hozpitality Group:'Nestle Professional' Will be Presenting the Hospitality Chef Excellence Awards-2018 to be Held at the Luxurious Five Palm Jumeirah in Dubai on 2nd May

DUBAI, UAE, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

We are now inviting applications for cook-offs for the prestigious 'Young Chef of the Year' title in Dubai

Nestle Professional, The Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA come together with Hozpitality group to award the young deserving Chefs in MEA.

Cook-Off Contest Rules:-

- This is a free culinary competition and is open to all Young chefs, 28 years old and below as on 2nd May 2018.

- All competing chefs have to create a main course of their own choice.

- The dish has to be suitable for a 3 course menu in a good UAE restaurant.

- Use of modern cooking techniques and presentation is an important aspect of the dish.

The dish will be judged based on creativity, balance of the ingredients, flavors and presentation. A team of Worldchefs Judges shall adjudicate in all rounds following the Worldchefs Judging guidelines for practical cookery classes.

Round I - All Chefs interested in participating should send their detailed recipe along with a photo of the dish to email@hozpitality.com

- (The first round is only judged based on the dish picture and recipe provided, a good quality high resolution picture and detailed recipe is important.) A team of Worldchefs Judges shall adjudicate and finalize the 16 shortlists based on the recipe and dish picture to move to Round II.

Round II (Cook- Offs to be held at ICCA campus in April)

- The best 16 chefs shortlisted from Round I will be selected and will be invited for a live cook-off at International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) in Dubai, Knowledge Park.

- For the cook-off the same recipe sent earlier during Round I has to be used.

- Time allowed is 60 minutes

- The competing chefs have to prepare and present 3 identical main course plates.

- All ingredients have to be brought in by the competing chefs.

- All ingredients must be raw, only washed and peeled and not cut

- The main course would be suitable for 3 course menu

- Competitors can bring their own choice of plates

- 3 sets of type-written recipe in English is required.

A team of Worldchefs Judges shall adjudicate in all rounds following the Worldchefs Judging guidelines for practical cookery classes.

Round III (Cook-Offs to be held at the Award night on 2nd May at Five Palm Jumeirah)

- 8 finalists will be selected from the Round II at ICCA in Dubai

This 8 finalist will have a live cook off at the Hozpitality Chef Awards Night on 2nd May 2018

Rules for Round III

- 2 semi finals with 4 chefs will be held and the best 4 will go into the finals for the final cook off at the event.

- Final details of equipment etc will be announced and informed to the shortlisted chefs after the semi-final cook-off at ICCA.

- The protein to be used will be announced later.

- 8 finalists need to use at least 2 of the Nestlé products which will be presented at the Round II at ICCA

- For this round all garnishes and sauces can be prepared off side and brought in by the participating chefs.

- Each round will only be 30 minutes

- The 2 winner chefs will be awarded with 'Young Chef of the Year- Gold and Silver Awards'

For details of the Cook-Off, Please log-on to http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/cook-off

For more details and pictures of the awards, Please connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Hozpitality.com is a match-making engine that connects candidates to the employers. The Companies post their positions directly on Hozpitality.com and the candidates apply directly for the suitable vacancies. Once the candidate applies the CV goes to the email address provided by the company for that particular job, said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality group.

Hozpitality.com uses filters such as location, department, industry, level and area to match the company requirement; the candidate who matches the need, qualifies for the job and is invited for an interview directly by the employer. Hozpitality.com is the best platform to advertise jobs, search candidate database and to find best suitable jobs. There are many generic job boards in the market but Hozpitality.com brings niche target market candidates and employer under one roof, elaborated Vandana.

Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality group added, "Hozpitality.com reaches out to targeted professionals and has more reach than the others. It is the most effective way to recruit as companies can get packages, including job postings, database search and unlimited CV downloads. This way, companies can save thousands of dollars annually on their hiring budgets."

Hozpitality.com gives an opportunity to invest for better returns on quarterly, half yearly or annually. Since Hozpitality.com provides annual subscription, it gives its clients a facility of posting and searching database at any time within the year of valid subscription.

Hozpitality.com uses filters to segregate the Job postings to make it easier for candidates to search online;

While searching for jobs by Industries, you could look at Airlines Jobs , Bars and Café Jobs, Hotels Jobs, Restaurant Jobs , Spa and Health Club Jobs and Travel Industry Jobs

While searching for jobs by department , you could look at, Chefs Jobs, Food and Beverage Service Jobs , Front of House Jobs, Housekeeping Jobs, Kitchen Stewarding Jobs , Training and Development Jobs and more.

If you are searching a job by location you could look at Africa Jobs, Americas North and South Jobs , Asia Jobs, ME/GCC (Except UAE) Jobs or United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jobs

Hozpitality.com also helps the companies in digital branding and exposure. Since, the company name, Meta tags and keywords will be posted on the job posting, it gives the company more mileage in Search Engine Optimization. The company is also seen by a million registered professionals and thousands of unique visitors on the daily basis.

Hozpitality.com also publishes latest hospitality news articles, blogs, On the move/ transfers from the industry and this facility gives companies a larger platform to advertise and market their brands. Hozpitality.com shares the job openings to the candidates and companies through email newsletters every month, which is another additional benefit for the companies using Hozpitality.

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality.com was born in Dubai almost a decade ago and this home grown brand has successfully made its share in the market and is preferred by large, medium and small brands across Dubai, UAE and the Middle East. Hozpitality group is emerging as one of the fastest growing online media company in the Middle East and Asian market.

Hozpitality consists a database of over 1 million registered hospitality professionals in its 2 websites, www.hozpitality.com - Dedicated hospitality website for jobs in Middle East, Africa and Asia and www.hozpitalityplus.com - Dedicated hospitality networking group. Apart from the registered candidates Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals through monthly email marketing from over 186 countries.

Our dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com already has over 25,000 members from over 180 countries. The networking website www.hozpitalityplus.com has discussions, blogs, videos, latest hospitality news, top jobs, events, photos, groups and many more latest features.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a 'much lower cost'. We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skilful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry.Log-on to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityplusevents.com , www.hozpitalityconsulting.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

CEO

HOZPITALITY.COM

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971-4-334-31-77, Fax:- +971-4-334-31-78

Email:- raj@hozpitality.com



www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.vronline.ae