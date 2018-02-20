

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate increased for the second straight month in January to the highest level in seven months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate climbed to 8.8 percent in January from 8.4 percent in December.



Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since June, when it was 8.9 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 9.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people grew to 238,000 in January from 227,000 in December. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 242,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 17.7 percent in January from 15.5 percent in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate came in at 59.7 percent in January versus 59.9 percent in December.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady for the fourth straight month at 8.5 percent.



