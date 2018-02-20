

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone (VOD.L, VOD) announced the commencement of trials of the world's first air traffic control drone tracking and safety technology which uses 4G Internet of Things (IoT) technology to protect aircraft from catastrophic accidents as well as prevent inadvertent or criminal drone incursions at sensitive locations. The Vodafone IoT drone tracking and safety technology trials support the objectives of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), with whom the company has collaborated.



Vodafone said the company's Radio Positioning System (RPS) for drones uses a 4G modem and SIM embedded within each drone to enable real-time tracking (with up to 50 metre accuracy) by drone operators and authorised bodies such as air traffic control. The Vodafone RPS is combined with Artificial Intelligence algorithms - also developed by the company - to enable very large numbers of drones to be tracked and controlled remotely.



The company said, further trials, which will be coordinated with the relevant authorities, are now being scheduled in Spain and Germany through 2018 with the intention of making the Vodafone drone tracking and safety technology available for commercial use from 2019.



The company said the technology behind RPS will also be utilised to boost the functionality of other IoT devices in future - from luggage tags to bicycles.



