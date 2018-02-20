

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Further to the movement in Fidessa Group plc's (FDSA.L) share price yesterday, Fidessa and Temenos Group AG (TMNSF.PK) confirmed that their boards are in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-cash offer by Temenos for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Fidessa.



Under the proposed terms of the possible offer, Fidessa shareholders would receive 35.67 pounds in cash for each Fidessa share, together with the right to receive the final and special dividends announced on 19 February 2018 with Fidessa's full-year results, which, in aggregate, are worth 0.797 pounds per Fidessa share. The total value of the possible offer is therefore 36.467 pounds per Fidessa share.



Fidessa noted that in the event a firm offer is made by Temenos, its board intends to recommend its acceptance to Fidessa shareholders. The company will make a further announcement when appropriate.



