

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit attributable to the members fell 37% to $2.02 billion from last year's $3.20 billion.



Basic earnings per share dropped to 37.9 cents from 60.2 cents last year.



The latest results included an exceptional loss of $2.0 billion predominantly related to the US tax reform.



Underlying attributable profit was $4.05 billion or 76.1 cents per share, compared to $3.24 billion or 61 cents per share a year ago.



Underlying EBITDA grew 14 percent to $11.24 billion.



Revenue for the first half climbed 16% from last year to $21.78 billion.



BHP Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Mackenzie said, 'Higher commodity prices and a solid operating performance delivered free cash flow of US$4.9 billion.... We are on track to deliver further productivity gains of US$2 billion by the end of the 2019 financial year as we secure improvements in both operating and capital productivity, aided by smarter technology application across our value chain.'



Further, the company announced an interim dividend for current period of 55 cents, higher than 40 cents last year, with record date of March 9 and payment date of March 27.



The company said its Onshore US exit for value progressing to plan, with initial bids expected to be received in the June 2018 quarter.



Looking ahead, the company expect Group copper equivalent volume growth of six percent for the 2018 financial year, down from previous guidance of seven percent, due to lower volumes now expected at Broadmeadow and Blackwater.



(Amended: removes 'Cuts FY18 Copper Volume Growth View' from the headline as it should have been 'copper equivalent volume growth' )



