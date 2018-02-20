

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Trade surplus declined notably in January to the lowest level in six years, the Federal Customs Administration reported Tuesday.



The trade surplus fell to CHF 1.3 billion in January from CHF 3.4 billion in December. Moreover,this was the weakest surplus since January 2012.



In real terms, exports decreased 5.1 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 3.3 percent rise in the prior month.



At the same time, imports rose 3.8 percent from December, when it climbed by 1.0 percent.



A report released by the Federation of Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports grew strongly by 12.6 percent to CHF 1.6 billion in January.



