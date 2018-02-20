

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homewares retailer Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Tuesday reported that its first-half profit before tax edged up 0.7 percent to 56.3 million pounds from 55.9 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share grew 1.8 percent to 22.2 pence from 21.8 pence last year.



Underlying profit before tax was 60 million pounds, compared to 65.2 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 23.8 pence, compared to last year's 25.6 pence.



Total revenues climbed 18.4 percent to 545.4 million pounds from 460.5 million pounds last year. Like-for-like sales growth was 6 percent.



Further, the company increased interim dividend by 7.7% to 7.0 pence per share.



Separately, Dunelm Group announced that Keith Down, its Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Board that he will step down in June to take up a role closer to his family home.



A search for Keith's successor is under way and the company expects to make an appointment before Keith's departure on 15th June.



If a new appointee is unable to start before Keith leaves, David Stead, Keith's predecessor as CFO of Dunelm, has agreed to become Interim CFO during any transition period. Stead will join the Board during this period.



Stead was Chief Financial Officer of Dunelm Group plc from 2003 until his retirement from that role in 2015.



