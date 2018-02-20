

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK, HIK.L) said that it has appointed Sigurdur Olafsson as Chief Executive Officer. Olafsson will also join Hikma's Board of Directors as an executive director, subject to election at the next annual general meeting in May 2018. Said Darwazah, Hikma's current Chairman and CEO, will assume the position of Executive Chairman. These changes are effective immediately.



Olafsson has over 25 years of diverse pharmaceutical experience. He has held many leadership roles at some of the world's largest generic pharmaceutical companies.



As CEO, Mr Olafsson will be responsible for the effective development and execution of Hikma's corporate strategy, focusing on opportunities to accelerate growth of the global business. All members of Hikma's Executive Committee will report to Mr Olafsson, who will report to Mr Darwazah. He will initially be based in the US before relocating to Hikma's head office in London.



