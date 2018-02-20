PRO DESIGN, a leading supplier of FPGA-based Prototyping systems, today announced the launch of its three new proFPGA Zynq UltraScale+ FPGA modules, which offer a complete embedded processing platform for the efficient development and verification of SoC and IP designs.

The proFPGA product family is a complete, scalable, and modular multi-FPGA Prototyping solution, which fulfills highest needs in the area of FPGA-based ASIC Prototyping. The new members of this flexible system concept are the proFPGA Zynq UltraScale+ ZU11EG, ZU17EG and ZU19EG FPGA modules, which can easily be mounted on the proFPGA uno, duo or quad motherboards and mixed with other proFPGA FPGA modules like Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale, Virtex UltraScale+ or Kintex UltraScale modules. The proFPGA Zynq UltraScale+ FPGA modules address customers who require a complete embedded processing platform for high performance SoC Prototyping, IP verification and early software development. The innovative system concept and technologies offer highest flexibility and reusability for several projects, which guarantees the best return on investment.

Equipped with the latest Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU11EG, ZU17EG or ZU19EG FPGAs which combine FPGA logic with two ARM Multi-Core Processors (Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 and Dual-core ARM Cortex-R5) and several on-board interfaces like USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, SATA, Display Port and debug interface, the new FPGA modules offer a complete embedded processing platform. Further, the boards already include an on-board DDR4 SODIMM module and a single quad SPI flash.

Nearly all SoC and ASIC designs contain some types of ARM processors. Instead of implementing these ARM cores into the FPGA and occupying important FPGA resources the user can take the proFPGA ZynqTM UltraScale+ module which already has two embedded ARM multi-core processors with verified interfaces and memory. In addition, the new FPGA module offers a direct ARM debug interface from which the user can benefit by using the proven ARM debug environment in combination with the proFPGA prototyping system and by putting the focus on the actual verification of his design.

The new proFPGA ZynqTM UltraScale+ modules offer a total of up to 5 extension sites with 531 standard I/Os and 16 multi-gigabit transceivers (MGTs) for extending the board with standard or user specific extension boards, or for easily connecting it to other proFPGA FPGA modules to expand the capacity. The well-designed board is optimized and trimmed to guarantee best signal integrity and highest performance. It allows a maximum point-to-point speed of up to 1.2 Gbps over the standard FPGA I/Os and up to 16.3 Gbps over the MGTs.

"In today's ASIC and SoC designs you almost find always multi-core processors. The verification of these in combination with user designs and required firmware becomes essential and extremely complex. We are proud that with our new proFPGA Zynq UltraScale+ FPGA modules we can provide a complete embedded processing platform at an early stage of the development process which helps our customers to master this challenging task", said Gunnar Scholl, CEO of PRO DESIGN.

The proFPGA Zynq UltraScale+ embedded processing platform comes with the proFPGA Builder software, which provides an extensive set of features, like advanced clock management, integrated self- and performance tests, automatic board detection, I/O voltage programming, system scan and safety mechanism and remote system configuration which only takes seconds, features which simplify the usage of the proFPGA system tremendously.

Availability

The proFPGA Zynq UltraScale+ ZU11EG, ZU17EG and ZU19EG FPGA Modules are available since February 2018.

Demonstration

PRO DESIGN will demonstrate the proFPGA Zynq UltraScale+ based FPGA Modules in San Jose, California at booth #1001 at the DVCon, from February 26 to 28, 2018.

About PRO DESIGN

The privately-held company was founded in 1982 and has about 100 employees, with various facilities in Germany, France and USA. PRO DESIGN has more than 35 years of experience in the EDA market, and as a provider in the E²MS market. PRO DESIGN has built-up extensive knowledge in the areas of electronic engineering, FPGA board development, FPGA design, high performance PCB design, production, assembly and testing.

