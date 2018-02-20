Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. announced today that three clinical articles relating to its miniaturized, rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system (Axonics r-SNM System) have been published in a special edition of the Journal of Neurourology and Urodynamics (NUU).

The Axonics r-SNM System is the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. It is currently approved for sale in Europe, Canada and Australia.

The NUU publication includes three articles which describe the characteristics of the Axonics system and summarize the clinical results from a multi-center European clinical trial:

"The novel Axonics rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system: Procedural and technical impressions from an initial North American experience" (Elterman, 2018), describes the Axonics system and implant technique

"Three-month clinical results with a rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system for the treatment of overactive bladder" (Blok et al., 2018), reports the 3-month safety and efficacy results of the RELAX-OAB study conducted in 51 patients suffering from Overactive Bladder

"Programming settings and recharge interval in a prospective study of a rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system for the treatment of overactive bladder" (Blok et al., 2018), reports the 3-month RELAX-OAB data on patient programming settings and charging experience

The publication of this special edition by NUU is reflective of the expanding interest for a miniaturized, rechargeable implant dedicated to SNM, as well as to the growing amount of clinical evidence supporting the use of the Axonics r-SNM System.

Last month, Axonics announced the first patient implants in the ARTISAN-SNM pivotal study were performed. This study is being conducted under an Investigational Device Exemption granted by the U.S. Food Drug Administration and is designed to gain FDA Premarket Approval in the United States.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is a privately-held venture backed company that has developed a novel implantable neuromodulation technology for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and can be further directed towards other clinical indications. The Axonics r-SNM System includes a miniaturized rechargeable implantable stimulator qualified to function at least 15 years, a charging system optimized for reduced charge time without overheating, a patient-friendly remote control and an intuitive clinician programmer that facilitates the lead placement procedure and programming.

