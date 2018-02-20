Company's R&D experts give insights into latest pilot plant, product expansion developments and new functionalization technologies

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, will highlight its latest products and technologies from February 20 22, 2018 at the Tire Technology Expo 2018 in Hannover, Germany Hall 20, Booth 2214.

At the exhibition, Trinseo will present innovative S-SBR grades that address a diverse set of market needs, balancing energy efficiency with good processability. Attendees will also receive an update on other key elements of Trinseo's strong customer focus the new S-SBR pilot plant and the capacity expansion at the manufacturing plant in Schkopau, Germany.

"The strategic investments in our new S-SBR pilot plant and manufacturing plant ensures our customers' competitiveness by accelerating the time to market for new performance tire innovations," says Samer Al Jabi, Trinseo's Global Business Director Synthetic Rubber. "The pilot plant will deliver sufficient quantities of diverse S-SBR formulations required for real-life tire testing, meeting our customers' growing needs for reduced product validation time."

During the Expo, Trinseo's Dr. Sandra Hofmann, Technology and Innovation Director Synthetic Rubber, and Dr. Sven Thiele, Trinseo's Research Development Leader Process and Product Development Anionic, will present advanced solution-styrene butadiene rubbers (S-SBR), butadiene rubbers (BR), and new functionalization technologies designed to achieve low rolling resistance, greater tire safety and enhanced processability.

On Tuesday, February 20 at 2:00 p.m. to 2:25 p.m., Dr. Thiele will provide insights into the latest product developments in "S-SBR for Energy-efficient and Safe Tires." On Wednesday, February 21 at 9:50 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Dr. Hofmann will present "Advanced S-SBR and BR: Addressing the Tire Industry Challenges." This presentation will speak to how Trinseo's innovative product portfolio helps customers stay on the forefront of future labeling requirements as well as CO 2 reduction targets.

"Our advanced anionic polymerization technology allows for excellent control of key parameters for reducing rolling resistance. Today, Trinseo has taken functionalization technology to the next level by applying multi-functionalization techniques," says Dr. Hofmann. "Our product portfolio includes a diverse set of functionalized and multi-functionalized S-SBR."

