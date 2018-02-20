sprite-preloader
GKN PLC - Change in Board responsibilities

PR Newswire
London, February 19

Change in Board responsibilities

GKN plc announces that after six years as Senior Independent Director, Richard Parry-Jones has indicated that he wishes to stand down from that role, while remaining Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.Angus Cockburn has therefore agreed to replace Richard as Senior Independent Director with immediate effect.

Separately, the Nominations Committee is commencing a search for a new non-executive Director to fill the vacancy left by Anne Stevens when she was appointed Chief Executive.

Further Enquiries:

GKN plc
Guy Stainer, Investor Relations Director
Tel: +44 (0)20 7463 2382

FTI Consulting
Andrew Lorenz / Richard Mountain
Tel: +44 (0)203 727 1340

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84


