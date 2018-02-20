GKN PLC - Change in Board responsibilities

Change in Board responsibilities

GKN plc announces that after six years as Senior Independent Director, Richard Parry-Jones has indicated that he wishes to stand down from that role, while remaining Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.Angus Cockburn has therefore agreed to replace Richard as Senior Independent Director with immediate effect.

Separately, the Nominations Committee is commencing a search for a new non-executive Director to fill the vacancy left by Anne Stevens when she was appointed Chief Executive.

