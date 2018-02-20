Azcom Technology to Demonstrate LTE Based Mission Critical Push to Talk Services at Mobile World Congress 2018

MILAN, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Azcom Mobile Edge Private LTE network integrates Nemergent MC-PTT

Azcom Technology, a leading player in advanced communication infrastructure, is planning to showcase its latest products and featured wireless solutions at the Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona, Spain between Feb 26th and March 1st, 2018.

Mission critical and emergency operations involve the prevention and protection from events that could endanger the safety of people from significant danger. Mission Critical refers to any factor of a system (equipment, process, procedure, software, etc.) whose failure will result in the failure of business operations.

For mission critical communication, a mobile system should fulfil key requirements that include reliability, security, point-to-multipoint access, and infrastructure resiliency.

Azcom Technology provides the key 4G mobile broadband infrastructure components and solutions essential to build a state-of-art deployable 4G mission critical network. This includes Network In a Box (NIB), Small Cells, C-RANs and Evolved Packet Core (EPC). Azcom is collaborating with Nemergent to develop infrastructure that will support LTE standard compliant MCPTT allowing interoperability among different mission critical organizations.

AZN-110 (Network In a Box) and AZB-210 (c-RAN)

The Azcom AZN and AZB series are state-of-art products readily deployed for mission critical, public safety, defense, surveillance, remote coverage, and other private applications. The AZN-110 Network In a Box is a IP67 solution that can be deployed at the mobile edge whereas the AZB-210 is a centralized solution that can be readily deployed with any third party Remote Radio Head (RRH).

"Azcom solutions have the essential features to host and enable mission critical and public safety applications," said Dr. Satish Ananthaiyer, EVP, Business Development. "The NIB offers plug and play set-up that can enable critical services very quickly when needed."

"Azcom Technology is an ideal partner for Nemergent to develop a feature rich MC-PTT solution," said Dr. Jose Oscar Fajardo, CEO at Nemergent Solutions. "Integrating lightweight standards-based MCPTT applications into NIB systems will ensure availability and interoperability where life-saving communications are really needed."

Leveraging the Azcom NIB, Azcom and Nemergent shall demonstrate an end-to-end MC-PTT Solution at the Azcom booth.

The Azcom booth is in Hall 7, Stand G21.

For meeting requests, please send email to sales@azcom.it

About Azcom Technology

Azcom Technology, a leader in wireless communications with two decades of experience, provides a complete suite of software/hardware products with customization and design services to build LTE/HSPA+ wireless networks for tactical, public safety, mission critical, IoT and 5G applications. To address the evolving IoT market, Azcom is collaborating with many industry leading players to develop NB-IoT PHY/stack both for the network and the device. Azcom provides LTE traffic generator and testing solutions for NB-IoT and eMTC applications. In the automotive and avionics sectors, Azcom is working with several companies to build connectivity solutions and cloud based applications for data processing/storage.

Azcom is headquartered in Milan, Italy with a design center in Gurgaon, India.

For more information, please visit http://www.azcom.it

About Nemergent

Nemergent Solutions SL has significant expertise in designing and prototyping novel Public Safety solutions over mobile broadband technologies. Nemergent application offers a modern standards-based Mission Critical Push-To-Talk solution that leverages the capabilities of the smart phones. The solution can be provided on the "cloud" or "on premises". The server-side components are designed as lightweight NFV components, fostering agile and flexible deployments in 4G and future 5G systems.

Nemergent is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

For more information, please visit http://www.nemergent-solutions.com/ .

