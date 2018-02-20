Sharpay Share Buttons Successfully Raised 2400 EHT in Presale and Announcing Token Sale

BELIZ CITY, Belize, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"In Sharing We Trust" - Anton Solodikov, CEO of Sharpay.io

Sharpay is a new share and multi-share button for websites with blockchain-based rewards of content promotion for users. Multisharing is an opportunity to share content in several social networks in one click. Users receive rewards for sharing or visits of other users via the shared links. This means conversion growth for sites and comfortable sharing for users.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/643471/Sharpay.jpg )

There is about 1 bln sites in the world and its number is growing every day. Only 3% (30 mln) of them have a sharing button.

More than 3 bln people use social networks, approximately 10% of them actively.

Sharpay is a new SMM tool for multiple increasing traffic and sales, it helps to the socially active users to monetize their popularity by earning cryptocurrency.

Sharpay is a high-tech, no analogues, but a simple sharing button solution. The sites install the button and the users get a reward for sharing.

The Sharpay's innovations are blockchain profit for content sharing and multisharing. This is the world's unique project having both options together. The technology has the Eurasian international patent priority.

Project facts:

- The Project is in the MVP alpha testing stage, but more than 150 sites already installed the Sharpay button

- Sharpay has 4.7/5 rating given by independent experts of ICObench, it is one of TOP 5 worldwide evaluated projects

- Sharpay team completed Presale in advance and achieved its maximum sale target (80 mln tokens for 2400 ETH)

- The main Token Sale stage starts 1/03/2018 with WhiteList 40% Bonus

Just by its appearance, Sharpay improves the whole market. It makes easy for various economic agents to find and cooperate with each other, the good products and services are distributed faster than ever.

The growing blockchain popularization and tokenization of old technologies fosters Sharpay's development and success.

Sharpay is the share button with blockchain profit.

Detailed information: http://www.sharpay.io

** The information contained in this press release is for informational purposes only. Sharpay tokens can be purchased if it's legally allowed. It's prohibited to participate in Sharpay Token Sale to residents of those countries, where participacion is directly/partly restricted or prohibited (USA, Singapore, Vietnam, etc). Sharpay is not responsible for Token Sale participants violating the laws, even if the violation due to ignorance.