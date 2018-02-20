Fixflo Appoints Michael Murphy MBE as Non-Executive Chairman

LONDON, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PropTech company Fixflo (http://www.fixflo.com), which provides repairs and maintenance software used in nearly 500,000 properties, has announced the appointment of Michael Murphy MBE as non-executive Chairman and the formation of a heavyweight Advisory Board.

Michael is a widely respected business leader who has an extensive operational track record in high-growth and digital subscription businesses such as the Financial Times, Quidco and Friends Reunited, and in providing support for businesses at board level, with previous roles at companies including Instant Offices, Datamonitor and Multimap.

Fixflo has also announced a formal Advisory Board comprising John Davis (former CFO of Yell Group plc and Pearson Inc), Mike Wroe (former Just-Eat CFO), Tim Ward (former marketing director of the Financial Times) and entrepreneur Steve Pankhurst, co-founder of Friends Reunited.

Michael Murphy said: "Fixflo is a hugely exciting business which is already adding value to thousands of businesses around the world and I'm looking forward to supporting the team on their growth journey."

Rajeev Nayyar, Managing Director of Fixflo, commented:

"We're absolutely delighted that Michael has agreed to lead our board and that John, Mike, Tim and Steve are to become formal advisors to Fixflo. We've been leaning on advice from Michael and others on an informal basis over the past months (in some cases, years). At this stage of the company's maturity, it made sense to formalise arrangements for assistance in the next phase of our growth.

"2017 was a record-breaking year for Fixflo in terms of the number of people we helped with property repairs and maintenance management, and we had the millionth repair managed through our systems in the UK. We also meaningfully expanded beyond the residential property sector that Fixflo is best known for, into providing maintenance solutions for property companies managing assets including petrol stations, offices and industrial estates in different countries around the world.

"Having delivered 37 system upgrades during 2017 at no additional cost to our clients, through 2018 we remain focused on supporting our clients in delivering service excellence.

"To all of our clients who have supported us on this journey, thank you, and please make sure your teams know how to get the most out of your Fixflo system through our free training program."

Notes to editors

1. Fixflo is the market-leading and award-winning repair reporting and maintenance management software for managed residential properties. Used in more than 450,000 homes across the world and by property managers across 14 different time zones.

2. Fixflo's online, picture-based system allows tenants to easily and accurately report repairs in over 40 languages, translated back into English in seconds. It also helps tenants accurately identify their problem and provide the information needed by property managers to resolve the issue with Fixflo's work order management system.

3. Founded in 2013 by former property lawyer Rajeev Nayyar and Duncan Careless, the former CTO of Friends Reunited.