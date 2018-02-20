Dorchester Collection to Manage Most Exclusive Address on The Palm

DUBAI, UAE, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Omniyat has confirmed the luxury hospitality brand will manage its One Palm development when it opens later this year

Omniyat has announced that Dorchester Collection will manage its luxury One Palm development on The Palm Jumeirah, making it the first residential development in the Middle East to be managed by the iconic hospitality brand.

The news follows last week's announcement of the partnership between the two companies that will bring Dorchester Collection to the region for the first time with a stunning new development on the banks of Dubai Canal, featuring an ultra-luxury hotel and serviced residences.

One Palm made global headlines last year when its penthouse sold for a record-breaking AED 102 million, making it the most expensive apartment in Dubai.

The 910,000 sq. ft. design-led project is rapidly shaping up to become a unique architectural statement unlike anything else in the region. The 90 apartments include three, four and five-bedroom residences, each offering incredible views of Dubai Marina's skyline, Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf.

Mahdi Amjad, CEO and executive chairman of Omniyat, said: "Omniyat's partnership with Dorchester Collection is so much more than providing another luxury development in Dubai. It's about offering an experience like no other.

"One Palm is the most exclusive address on The Palm Jumeirah and home to Dubai's most expensive apartment. Buyers of One Palm command absolute first class service and that is exactly what Dorchester Collection's management will provide."

One Palm's unique structure is designed by New York architects SOMA. Inside, each residence will be a statement of personal taste with owners able to choose their interior from two of the world's most esteemed design companies - either Japanese firm Super Potato, known for its chic and modern fit-outs, or the opulent rich textures of London-based design studio Elicyon, famed for its involvement in the renowned One Hyde Park building.

One Palm will be equipped with an unrivalled range of amenities and facilities to cater to its residents. The One Palm Clubhouse will include an informal restaurant, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor cinema and BBQ area, cigar lounge and a spa.

Christopher Cowdray, chief executive officer, Dorchester Collection, said: "Not only will Dorchester Collection bring its distinct style of hospitality to the hotel and residence complex in Marasi, but also to One Palm - arguably Dubai's most exclusive address. We are delighted to secure the management for this development and look forward to offering its residents the world-class service that Dorchester Collection is famous for.