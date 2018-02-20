Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2018-02-20 / 08:32 *Media release* *Helvetica Property Investors acquires two further properties for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* *Zurich, February 20, 2018 - The Fund Manager Helvetica Property Investors has recently acquired two further high-quality properties with a total value of around CHF 50 million. The properties are in established locations in the economic areas of Zurich and Central Switzerland. The average gross yield of the properties is well above 6%.* The properties, which are in active and lively locations, are characterized by a wide mix of tenants and usage and offers lettable space of around 18,000 m2 in total. The properties offer customers modern office, commercial space as well as sales and storage space. In addition, the customers and visitors of the properties have a high number of parking spaces available. With these new acquisitions, the HSC fund further improves its diversification and strengthens its cash flow basis. _"In just 4 weeks after the recent capital increase, we were able to invest a substantial proportion of the equity in a meaningful and high-quality way. In a challenging market environment, we have now acquired yielding assets worth a total of around CHF 250 million within only 14 months. The returns and the quality of the new properties further enhance the attractiveness of our HSC fund.", _says Frederic Königsegg, CIO and Head Investment Management. The Fund manager continues to focus on acquiring high-quality properties with fair rents and has an attractive investment pipeline for the coming months. The focus of the HSC Fund is on economically strong regions and their agglomerations in the German-speaking part of Switzerland. The investment objective of the Fund is to ensure a long term stable cash flow, as well as sustainable performance. The aim is to build a portfolio that is broadly diversified by region, type of usage, property sizes and tenant mix. _"We have a long-term perspective and focus on active asset management to further enhance the quality of the portfolio, not only to offer our investors an attractive dividend yield, but also a sustainable performance.", _says Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner. *FOR MORE INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener CEO and Managing Partner Phone + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com Marcel Hug CFO, Head Corporate Services Phone + 41 43 544 70 84 E-Mail mh@helveticaproperty.com All press releases can be found at www.helveticaproperty.com [1] *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed real estate fund management company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as fund and asset manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund. / / / / / / *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial real estate fund («HSC») and is an open contractual real estate investment fund under Swiss law open to all investors. The fund is suited for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The fund invests in commercial properties with value appreciation potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on potentially undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The fund manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, renovations, vacancy reductions and lease extensions. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. Financial statements are available on the website of the fund manager. http://www.helveticaproperty.com [1] or www.swissfunddata.ch [2] Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AFILFIWLLO [3] Document title: Helvetica Property Investors acquires two further properties for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund Issuer: Helvetica Property Investors AG Key word(s): Real estate End of Corporate News 655715 2018-02-20 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=213ad5750194aee16a7109422e93d682&application_id=655715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=62e309910103b91e4e07fa1da35b941e&application_id=655715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9a137c470b313b03831bfaa2bb48e781&application_id=655715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

