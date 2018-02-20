APG Cash Drawer to Exclusively Unveil New Cash Management Solutions at EuroCIS 2018

Visitors to the tradeshow in Dusseldorf will be the first in Europe to view APG's latest innovations

NEWHAVEN, England, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --APG Cash Drawer, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, will be displaying its portfolio of new innovative products at EuroCIS, from 27th February - 1st March, in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Visitors at the trade show, dedicated to European retail professionals, will be the first to see live demonstrations of the new TCP/IP enabled SMARTtill Solution the cost effective, high capacity and durable ECD-410 Slide Out Cash Drawer, and the TabletPRO' model 550 cash drawer for iPadand mobile environments, scheduled to be introduced in Europe for the first time in 2018.

"We are delighted to debut our new cutting-edge cash management solutions at the leading European trade fair for retail technology," commented Andrew Carr, APG EMEA Managing Director. He continued, "we are excited about the new market opportunities in Europe and beyond with our largest cash drawer solution portfolio to date." APG will be showcasing a large array of its current market-leading POS solutions at the event, ranging from general application and Bespoke solutions to integration systems and mPoS interface solutions.

Joining them on their stand will be a key selection of the SMARTtill Solution's integrated software partners, Gulfcoast Software, Moneytronic and Numus. APG's SMARTtill Cash Management Solution has been steadily expanding its presence in the European marketplace, used by retailers throughout Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain and the UK. The number of software and integration partners for the SMARTtill Solution has grown exponentially since its introduction; its award-winning technology adds value to their offering through enhanced cash handling and security.

Bob Stone, Global VP of Products, said "with cash accounting for almost 80% of all POS transactions within the Eurozone, cash drawer selection is of utmost importance for retailers." He added, "whilst cash payments are crucial to the European market, the growing use of mobile in everyday life means shoppers expect fast, seamless transactions, regardless of whether that experience takes place in-store or online." Retailers using APG's new cloud and mobile enabled SMARTtill Solutionor iPadenabled cash drawer can enhance their customers' checkout experience by giving sales associates the ability to roam and tee up sales on the device at the shopper's point of decision. This can save time at the till, and provide the ability to set up additional transaction points at peak times to reduce queues.

Interested in learning more? Visit us at EuroCIS 2018, booth D13, to see the latest innovations in cash management technology or schedule a meeting with us today!

About APG Cash Drawer

APG Cash Drawer, with over 39 years of experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable and reliable cash drawers that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick serve for thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it's our general application cash drawer, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtill Intelligent Cash Drawer, our products and brand are differentiated by our ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com/europe or call +44 1273 616300. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Judit Ruckes| European Marketing Manager| +44 01273 616384 | judit.ruckes@eu.cashdrawer.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506946/APG_Cash_Drawer.jpg