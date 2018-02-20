Westchester Publishing Services, Learnosity Reach Agreement

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westchester Publishing Services is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Learnosity, an assessment solutions provider headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Under the terms of this agreement, the Westchester K-12 Publishing Services division will join the newly formed Custom Content division of Learnosity's Partner Network.

Westchester K-12 Publishing Services has proven expertise in high-end content development across all K-12 subjects, while Learnosity's Partner Network unites the world's most innovative edtech companies in developing, scaling, and delivering exceptional products to market. Being part of the Learnosity Partner Network allows Westchester K-12 Publishing Services to leverage the flexibility of the Learnosity platform to develop engaging and innovative assessment items that seamlessly integrate into our client's assessment systems.

Kevin J. Gray, Managing Director of Westchester K-12 Publishing Services stated, "Our resources have used Learnosity's system on behalf of many of our clients for quite some time, so we are excited to formalize this partnership. Learnosity's system allows for the flexibility in delivery and accuracy in reporting that we know is important to our clients, and we look forward to developing more content on their behalf using the intuitive authoring platform that Learnosity provides."

"Broadening the compass of our Partner Network is extremely important to us," says Ben Powell, Learnosity's Senior Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships. "So we're delighted to launch the custom content tier of the Learnosity Partner Network. Having a globally recognized publishing company such as Westchester Publishing Services on board means we can connect our clients with the very best in customized content creation. Ultimately, it also means that more educators and learners will benefit from a deeper interactive assessment experience."

Additional information regarding Westchester K-12 Publishing Services' content and assessment development capabilities within the Learnosity platform can be found at: www.learnosity.com/partner-network/westchester (http://www.learnosity.com/partner-network/westchester).

About Westchester Publishing Services:

Founded in 1969, Westchester Publishing Services is the only US employee-owned company concentrating in editorial, composition, design, and digital conversion services. Westchester Publishing Services has been a trusted partner to the US publishing industry for decades with clients including Macmillan, Harvard University Press, W.W. Norton, The MIT Press, and Bloomsbury. In 2014, Westchester Publishing Services became a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). In 2017, Westchester Publishing Services launched a new division, Westchester K-12 Publishing Services to serve the needs of educational publishers.

For information about our expanded offerings, please contact: Nicole Tomassi, Marketing and Conference Manager at Westchester Publishing Services, at: 203-658-7135 or Nicole.Tomassi@westchesterpubsvcs.com. Further information is also available at: www.westchesterpublishingservices.com (http://www.westchesterpublishingservices.com/).

About Learnosity:

Founded in 2007, Learnosity is an Irish-based edtech company specializing in assessment solutions. Offering a suite of flexible authoring, assessment, and analytics APIs, Learnosity enables organizations from a wide range of sectors to easily incorporate powerful assessment capabilities into any digital product, allowing clients to dramatically reduce their development cycles and time-to-market while availing of innovative, industry-leading software.

For enquiries or information, visit https://www.learnosity.com/ (https://www.learnosity.com/) or contact media@learnosity.com (mailto:media@learnosity.com).