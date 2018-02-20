Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2018) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") is pleased to report drill results from the Company's 100% owned Sterling Mine located in Nye County Nevada.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) g/t Au* STR17-039C 0.61 8.53 7.92 6.07 including 3.23 3.96 0.73 17.90 And 9.88 10.85 0.98 2.39 STR17-047C** 58.83 62.58 3.75 0.42 STR17-049C** 25.21 29.11 3.90 2.44

*Cyanide Soluble Assays Reported ** Partial hole results reported Hole numbers ending in "C" are core True thickness estimated to be approximately 75-90% of interval length

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO, stated, "Our recent drilling at the Sterling Mine hit previously unknown mineralization, potentially a high-angle feeder structure to the deposit. Hole STR17-039C and STR17-049C drilled into the feeder outside of the existing resource model opening up significant potential for expansion. This drilling builds on the extensive work done to date by Northern Empire to demonstrate this permitted deposit remains open for growth."

Sterling Gold Project Expansion

The Company has also staked additional highly prospective ground on the southwestern flank of the Bare Mountains. Mapping by Company geologists identified an unstaked section of the Gold Ace-Daisy structure that extends to the south onto open ground. This structure hosts three separate known gold deposits, including the Company's high-grade Daisy Deposit which hosts a qualified inferred resource of 174,000 oz Au at 2.12 g/t using a 1.0 g/t cutoff.

Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Gold grade was determined by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption, and Gravimetric Finish as well as Cyanide Soluble methods. Most ALS geochemical laboratories are registered or are pending registration to ISO 9001:2008, and several analytical facilities have received ISO 17025 accreditations for specific laboratory procedures. Northern Empire inserts a series of standards, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its quality assurance and quality control procedures which are continually monitored by the Company.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire Resources (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) is a well-financed gold exploration and development company focused on an emerging heap leach gold district in southern Nevada. The 100%-owned, Sterling Gold Project hosts four distinct deposits, including the fully permitted, heap leach Sterling Mine. Northern Empire is led by an experienced team of professionals with an exceptional record of creating value for shareholders (Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources, and International Royalty Corp). The Company completed a successful drill campaign in 2017 and will aggressively drill known mineralized zones in 2018 to expand resources and explore for new deposits on its 141 km2 land package.





