

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Waco, Texas establishment Pilgrim's Pride Corp. is recalling approximately 101,310 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties due to possible contamination of extraneous materials, specifically rubber.



This problem was discovered after a customer complaint on Feb. 13, 2018. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. The foreign material contamination was due to an equipment failure at the facility.



The recalled product includes 30-lb. boxes with six 5-lb. clear bags containing 'GOLD KIST FARMS, Fully Cooked Whole Grain Home-Style Breaded Chicken Patties,' with a case code of 72491050xx and a product code of 665400 and were produced and packed on Sept. 6, 2017.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'P-20728' inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to institutions nationwide.



