International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq First North: IPCO) is pleased to announce that the annual Capital Markets Day will be held in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday, February 26, 2018. Dial-in numbers for participants are as follows: North America: +1 855 269 2605 UK: +44 203 19 40 550 Sweden: +46 851 99 93 55 Norway: +47 23 50 02 11 IPC's Capital Markets Day will start at 14:00 CET and can be followed via a live webcast at www.international-petroleum.com. The presentation will be available on IPC's website immediately before the start of the event. International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Europe and South East Asia, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "IPCO". Pareto Securities AB is the Corporation's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations or Media Manager rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain statements and information which constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to estimates of reserves, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. http://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/810cfb57-befb-4c8d-b2ec-f157b27174c4

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2018 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)