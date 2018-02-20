Wave2Wave Solution Appoints New Regional Director to Spearhead European Growth

LONDON, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wave2Wave Solution, the global leader in data centre connectivity automation, today announced it has appointed Duncan Ellis as director for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ellis, who is based in the UK and brings 30 years of experience to the role, will lead the company's operations in EMEA, working alongside strategic partners in order to capitalise on the growing demand for automated optical networking solutions across the region.

Wave2Wave's suite of robotic optical engines automatically connect and re-configure fibre optic cables; this means optical networks can be configured within seconds via the click of a mouse, instead of in days by sending out an engineer. Under Ellis' stewardship in EMEA, the company will focus on highlighting how data centre operators, telecoms carriers and major technology labs can reduce the time and costs associated with managing optical networks.

"Duncan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Wave2Wave so I'm delighted to welcome him to the team," said David Wang, CEO, Wave2Wave Solution. "He joins us at a particularly exciting time. While Software Defined Networking is transforming the way networks are set up and managed, there's been comparatively little progression at the optical layer. Ellis will help us show how we're bringing long overdue innovation to this field."

Ellis joins Wave2Wave from Ciena, where he was focused on global market development as well as global alliances and partnerships. He has also held leadership positions at Auspex, Bytes Technology Group and Data General. Prior to these roles, Ellis served as an Engineering Officer in the Royal Navy for 14 years, when he also lectured at the Royal Naval Engineering College. He holds an MSc in Microwaves & Opto-Electronics from University College London and a BEng(Hons) in Weapons Systems from the Royal Naval Engineering College.

"Wave2Wave is a true pioneer in the optical networking space," said Ellis. "In this era of burstable networking services and bandwidth-on-demand, the reality is - at the optical layer at least - an engineer is still required to patch together fibre cross connects in order to boost capacity or peer with other networks. Not only is this expensive and slow, human intervention means the process is prone to error. Wave2Wave has solved this problem and I'm looking forward to working alongside our valued partners to deliver its game-changing technology to the EMEA market."

About Wave2Wave Solution

Founded in 2003, Wave2Wave Solution has operations in Silicon Valley, Ireland, Israel and China. Wave2Wave serves worldwide customers directly and through channel partners. With connectivity as the key focus, Wave2Wave does business in three market segments, including board-level optical interconnect and silicon photonics, data centre infrastructure cabling, and robotic optical switching.

EVO, EXO, KITE, ROME, REVOL', WIRE', FIRE', Slack ZERO' and EDGE' are Wave2Wave product families and brandings.

