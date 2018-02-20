RingCentral UK, Ltd., a leading provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), today announced that Intelligence Partner, a consulting leader in cloud computing solutions, has selected RingCentral as its exclusive cloud communications and collaboration solutions provider. With RingCentral, Intelligence Partner will bring the industry's leading cloud communications solutions to businesses across Spain. This will enable companies of all sizes to more effectively collaborate and connect with their customers, partners, and employees.

The rapid adoption of smartphones in the consumer realm has caused a shift in the way people work. Today's modern workforce demands solutions that enable them to work from anywhere, anytime, and on any device. This flexibility can only be accomplished with mobility-driven cloud solutions. RingCentral provides mobile-first voice, video conferencing, web meetings, team messaging, and contact center as a complete cloud solution. In addition, RingCentral's open platform integrates with the industry's leading cloud business applications, including Google, Salesforce, and Zendesk, to power greater business efficiencies.

Intelligence Partner is a Google Premier Partner, and these product integrations between RingCentral and Google solutions are key to empowering workforces to be more productive.

With RingCentral for Google, users can seamlessly use the communications capabilities of RingCentral while working in Google G Suite. These capabilities include:

Listening to voicemails and sending/receiving text messages with the RingCentral Chrome Extension

Click to dial and click to SMS phone numbers that appear in the Chrome browser

Scheduling online meetings and audio conferences direct from Google Calendar

Making phone calls and sending messages to contacts within a Gmail conversation

Logging in to RingCentral using Google credentials

"Through this alliance, Intelligence Partner will further expand its range of complementary solutions to G Suite, helping Spanish businesses take full advantage of what a cloud communications solution can offer," says Ignacio Bañó, General Director of lntelligence Partner.

Built on a global, secure, and open platform with more than 100 partner application integrations, RingCentral can be customized to the specific needs of an organization. By leveraging the RingCentral communications and collaboration functionality integrated with G Suite solutions, organizations can better streamline business workflows.

"The opportunity for cloud communications in EMEA is ripe," says Robinder Koura, head of channel sales for EMEA, RingCentral. "Unlike legacy on-premises PBX systems, RingCentral offers the advanced functionality businesses need to adapt to the new way of working. With Intelligence Partner, businesses in Spain will now have access to RingCentral's innovative solutions integrated with G Suite, so they can communicate more effectively to achieve greater business outcomes."

For additional information, please visit: ringcentral.com/europe.

About Intelligence Partner

Intelligence Partner is a Spanish consultancy founded in 2009, and a leader in the environment of cloud computing solutions. It has collaboration agreements with the main companies in the sector, such as Google, Salesforce, SugarCRM, Tableau Software, Talend and, now, RingCentral as well as its own SaaS solutions, including Task4Work in the field of Field Service Management.

With offices in Madrid, Barcelona, São Paulo and London, Intelligence Partner provides services of digital transformation, change management, training, migration, development, administration, technical support and geolocation.

Intelligence Partner was the first company to obtain the distinction of Premier Partner of Google Cloud and with more customers of G Suite and Google Maps nationwide, and since 2012 in the Talkin 'Cloud100, world ranking of the top 100 companies providing solutions and cloud computing services. More information can be found at: https://www.intelligencepartner.com

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today's mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©2018 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005699/en/

Contacts:

Intelligence Partner:

Mª Jesús Carnero

Marketing Intelligence Partner Director

mjcarnero@intelligencepartner.com

or

RingCentral PR:

Mariana Kosturos

PR Director

Mariana.kosturos@ringcentral.com