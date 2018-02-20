There have been changes in the primary dealers group of Latvian government securities. On February 19, 2018 AS "ABLV Bank" has been removed from the list of primary dealers after terminating its primary dealer agreement with the State Treasury.



Primary dealers are cooperation partners of the Treasury entitled to take part in the domestic bond issues and auctions arranged by the Treasury. They provide liquidity and bid and ask prices on the secondary market for government debt securities, which are an important part of Latvia's central government borrowing. Primary dealers system was established with an aim to develop Latvia's government securities market.



Read more about the primary dealer system on the Treasury website: https://www.kase.gov.lv/en/debt-management/government-domestic-securities/primar y-dealers



