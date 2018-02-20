HSBC's annual profit rose by 11% due to rising revenue and lower bad debts as Stuart Gulliver reported his final set of results as leader of the global bank. Adjusted pre-tax profit for the 12 months to 31 December rose by $2.1bn (£1.5bn) to $21bn as adjusted revenue increased 5% to $51.5bn. On an adjusted basis, loan impairment charges fell to $1.8bn from $2.6bn, mainly due to the healthier state of the oil and gas industry in North America. The results mark the last day as chief executive ...

