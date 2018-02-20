Fidessa has confirmed that it is in "advanced discussions" about being taken over by Swiss banking software group Temenos for around £1.4bn of cash. After the trading and investment management software company's shares rose almost 12% the day before, as it put out its final results, the FTSE 250 company's directors said that if the discussions result in a firm offer they intend to recommend it to shareholders. Under the current terms of the talks, Geneva-headquartered Temenos would offer 3,567p ...

