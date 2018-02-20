Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20-Feb-2018 / 09:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (February 20, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Khachatur Pombukhchan 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the BOD of PJSC "Magnit", Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit", CEO of PJSC "Magnit" b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of securities c) Price(s) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) 4689 12 4689 30 4689 30 4690 69 4691 637 4691 12 4692 25 4693 12 4696 25 4698 25 4698 3 4699 120 4707 25 4708 60 4708 12 4709 25 4709 7 4709 5 4709 1 4709 60 4710 293 4710 12 4720 1 4720 12 4721 15 4722 12 4722 60 4723 25 4723 47 4724 15 4724 12 4724 8 4725 25 4726 8 4726 9 4727 25 4727 3 4728 40 4729 50 4729 8 4729 1 4730 11 4730 100 4730 1 4730 2 4731 8 4733 7 4733 4 4733 17 4734 25 4734 60 4735 300 4735 1 4736 1 4737 40 4737 1 4737 3 4737 2 4738 1 4738 40 4670 20 4670 67 4670 5 4670 3 4670 29 4670 376 4675 35 4675 25 4675 24 4675 25 4675 15 4675 25 4675 24 4675 19 4675 1 4675 8 4675 1 4675 12 4675 6 4675 5 4675 6 4675 25 4675 15 4675 25 4675 3 4675 32 4675 15 4675 12 4675 12 4675 30 4675 100 4600 1000 4571 16 4572 9 4573 369 4573 12 4574 25 4574 4 4575 7 4575 45 4575 1 4575 10 4575 1 4575 50 4575 451 4550 25 4550 22 4550 39 4550 71 4550 100 4550 20 4550 67 4550 22 4550 109 4550 2 4550 2 4550 77 4550 21 4550 1 4550 1 4550 40 4550 381 4550 32 4550 174 4550 209 4550 181 4550 188 4550 180 4550 36 4590 32 4590 26 4590 12 4590 36 4590 34 4590 34 4590 3 4590 1 4590 9 4590 34 4590 68 4590 10 4590 1 4590 20 4590 10 4590 20 4590 20 4590 5 4590 20 4590 20 4590 10 4590 20 4590 1 4590 17 4590 5 4590 20 4590 12 4584 19 4584 31 4584 1 4584 41 4584 6 4585 1 4585 1 4585 12 4585 1

