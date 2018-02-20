DJ PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20-Feb-2018 / 09:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (February 20, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Khachatur Pombukhchan 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the BOD of PJSC "Magnit", Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit", CEO of PJSC "Magnit" b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of securities c) Price(s) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) 4689 12 4689 30 4689 30 4690 69 4691 637 4691 12 4692 25 4693 12 4696 25 4698 25 4698 3 4699 120 4707 25 4708 60 4708 12 4709 25 4709 7 4709 5 4709 1 4709 60 4710 293 4710 12 4720 1 4720 12 4721 15 4722 12 4722 60 4723 25 4723 47 4724 15 4724 12 4724 8 4725 25 4726 8 4726 9 4727 25 4727 3 4728 40 4729 50 4729 8 4729 1 4730 11 4730 100 4730 1 4730 2 4731 8 4733 7 4733 4 4733 17 4734 25 4734 60 4735 300 4735 1 4736 1 4737 40 4737 1 4737 3 4737 2 4738 1 4738 40 4670 20 4670 67 4670 5 4670 3 4670 29 4670 376 4675 35 4675 25 4675 24 4675 25 4675 15 4675 25 4675 24 4675 19 4675 1 4675 8 4675 1 4675 12 4675 6 4675 5 4675 6 4675 25 4675 15 4675 25 4675 3 4675 32 4675 15 4675 12 4675 12 4675 30 4675 100 4600 1000 4571 16 4572 9 4573 369 4573 12 4574 25 4574 4 4575 7 4575 45 4575 1 4575 10 4575 1 4575 50 4575 451 4550 25 4550 22 4550 39 4550 71 4550 100 4550 20 4550 67 4550 22 4550 109 4550 2 4550 2 4550 77 4550 21 4550 1 4550 1 4550 40 4550 381 4550 32 4550 174 4550 209 4550 181 4550 188 4550 180 4550 36 4590 32 4590 26 4590 12 4590 36 4590 34 4590 34 4590 3 4590 1 4590 9 4590 34 4590 68 4590 10 4590 1 4590 20 4590 10 4590 20 4590 20 4590 5 4590 20 4590 20 4590 10 4590 20 4590 1 4590 17 4590 5 4590 20 4590 12 4584 19 4584 31 4584 1 4584 41 4584 6 4585 1 4585 1 4585 12 4585 1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2018 03:52 ET (08:52 GMT)

4585 15 4585 60 4585 20 4585 4 4585 8 4585 30 4585 31 4585 3 4585 6 4585 18 4585 11 4585 5 4585 30 4585 43 4585 6 4585 18 4585 10 4585 27 4585 4 4585 8 4585 27 4585 3 4530 11 4530 24 4530 431 4530 34 4500 500 4488 9 4489 5 4489 3 4489 10 4489 3 4489 31 4489 10 4489 429 4477 8 4478 22 4478 10 4478 12 4479 148 4479 7 4480 75 4480 20 4480 12 4480 176 4480 10 4454 8 4454 33 4455 53 4455 10 4456 194 4456 7 4456 12 4458 25 4458 12 4459 1 4459 2 4459 1 4459 7 4459 30 4459 10 4459 20 4460 575 4430 27 4432 12 4433 25 4434 12 4435 8 4435 38 4435 7 4436 12 4437 30 4437 8 4438 30 4439 23 4439 7 4439 4 4439 100 4439 1 4439 40 4439 20 4440 96 4444 55 4444 56 4445 3 4445 1 4445 3 4445 25 4445 1 4445 12 4445 250 4446 1 4446 70 4446 1 4446 11 4446 11 d) Price Aggregated volume 4 576.82 12 500 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-02-16 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX) For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5223 End of Announcement EQS News Service 655761 20-Feb-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2018 03:52 ET (08:52 GMT)