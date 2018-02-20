Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 February 2018, Zonoville Investments Limited ("Zonoville"), an associated company of SUAL Partners Limited ("SPL"), which is one of the major shareholders of the Company, made an announcement that it had reached an agreement with Onexim Group to purchase its 6% stake in the Company ("Announcement"). As disclosed in the Announcement, following completion of the purchase, Zonoville and its associate SPL will hold, in aggregate, approximately 26.5% interest in the Company.

No other details of transaction were available to the Company at the time of this Announcement.

The Company will make further announcements where appropriate.

20 February 2018

By Order of the Board of Directors of United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying Company Secretary

