RADWIN Launches World's 1st Dual-Band 3.5 & 5 GHz 1.5 Gbps Beamforming Base Station

RADWIN (www.radwin.com ), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced the introduction of the world's first dual-band smart Beamforming base station.

RADWIN's JET DUO base station encapsulates both 3.4-3.7 GHz and 4.9-6.0 GHz radios to deliver unparalleled 1.5 Gbps data speeds. By providing both the 3.5 GHz and 5 GHz bands in a single compact unit, JET DUO allows service providers to significantly reduce installation costs, tower space and rental expenses associated with deploying multiple single-band base stations.

JET DUO is a breakthrough in the available capacity that it delivers. Service providers can use the 5 GHz band for residential customers while freeing up the 3.5 GHz band for lucrative SLA customers. Service providers can also utilize the 5 GHz band for customers in scenarios with direct line-of-sight (LOS) while using the 3.5 GHz band to serve customers in nLOS scenarios. With JET DUO, service providers have utmost flexibility to choose the most suitable frequency band to serve a diverse set of customers and deployment scenarios.

JET DUO features independent beamforming antennas for each band. The all-new solution incorporates RADWIN's 2nd generation 5 GHz beamforming technology to ensure unparalleled interference immunity and highest spectrum efficiency.

Eran Ridel, RADWIN Director of Product Management: "3.5 GHz service providers that deploy JET DUO in their access network get - for a mere fraction of the cost - an overlay 5 GHz high capacity network. With JET DUO, service providers can mitigate the 3.5 GHz spectrum bottleneck while significantly reducing their ongoing OPEX and CAPEX to lower total cost of ownership. We are very excited to be the first company in the market to introduce such a system. The combination of beamforming and dual band technology provides a unique value proposition to our customer base and to new customers."

