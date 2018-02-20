Laparotomy Sponge Market Worth $1.4 Billion By 2025 | CAGR 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global laparotomy sponge marketsize is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rising disease burden and subsequent improvement in treatment alternatives, growing geriatric population, and mounting number of cesarean deliveries are among key trends contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, R&D initiatives undertaken by leading players to improve counting and detection of sponges for prevent incidences of retained surgical items (RSI) are driving the market.

Number of abdominal surgeries performed every year is increasing tremendously owing to rise in prevalence of abdominal disorders. Cesarean section and cholecystectomy (removal of gall bladder) are among the top ten most commonly performed surgeries in U.S. Growing prevalence of cancer is leading to an upswing in laparotomy procedures for biopsies, which in turn is anticipated to provide a fillip to the market.

Moreover, development of technologically advanced sponge counting and detection systems is estimated to help the market gain significant traction over the coming years. For example, in June 2007, ClearCount Medical received FDA clearance for SmartSponge System. It was reportedly the world's first RFID system for detection and counting of surgical towels and sponges to replace the manual counting method.

Various initiatives are being undertaken to reduce the incidence of RSI. A pediatric teaching hospital in Boston, Children's Hospital Boston, conducted a quality improvement study for eliminating incorrect counts and count discrepancies. This study was focused on educating perioperative staff, reviewing prior count discrepancies, standardizing counting practice, and reviewing and revising the counting system for reducing RSI. This initiative resulted in reduction in RSI by 50% between 2009 and 2010.

The radiopaque segment will maintain dominance in the market throughout the forecast horizon. The RFID segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the same period

Hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share of around 65.0% in 2016. This can be attributed increasing number of open abdominal surgeries performed in hospitals

Asia Pacific emerged as the most promising regional market, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding laparotomy is supplementing the growth of the region

Asia Pacific emerged as the most promising regional market, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding laparotomy is supplementing the growth of the region. The market is highly fragmented in nature with presence of participants such as Medtronic; Derma Sciences, Inc.; Medical Action Industries, Inc.; Medline Industries, Inc.; Stryker; Premier Enterprises; ACTIMED; A Plus International, Inc.; Cardinal Health; and AllCare.

Grand View Research has segmented the global laparotomy sponges market on the basis of technology, end use, and region:

Laparotomy Sponges Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Radiopaque Traditional RFID

Laparotomy Sponges End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Surgery centers

Laparotomy Sponges Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Mexico Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



