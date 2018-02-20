Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/letinar-co-ltd/

Company: LetinAR Co., Ltd. Booth/Stand: 5G31 Event: Mobile World Congress 2018

Feb 26 Mar 1, 2018

Barcelona, ES Web: https://letinar.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/letinar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtZATIFIb6U_q3qIq9xqivQ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/letinar/

About LetinAR Co., Ltd.

LetinAR Co., Ltd. attending MWC for the first time challenges long-standing problems of Augmented Reality by introducing novel optical technology. At MWC 2018, the quadrupled high-resolution demos compared to CES 2018 will be revealed, and by arranging a private meeting, partners will be introduced to current developing next-generation lenses. Augmented Reality glasses we've created at LetinAR, is thin enough and small enough to be worn like a pair of conventional eyeglasses. Users can see the sharp and clear virtual image and real image at the same time with our glasses. LetinAR Co., Ltd was founded in October 2016 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

