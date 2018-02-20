

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Tuesday as oil held firm and the dollar continued to recover from last week's three-year lows ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes coming out on Wednesday.



The benchmark DAX was up 42 points or 0.34 percent at 12,428 in opening deals after declining half a percent in the previous session.



HeidelbergCement advanced 1.8 percent on reporting a 16 percent rise in Q4 core profit on higher sales.



Covestro, the company formed by the spin off of Bayer's specialty plastics division, climbed nearly 2 percent after its fourth-quarter net profit increased more-than fourfold.



Chemical group BASF gained 0.9 percent. The company said it expects to incur additional costs of between 40 to 60 million euros per year as a result of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX