

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks moved higher on Tuesday as oil held firm and the dollar continued to recover from last week's three-year lows ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes coming out on Wednesday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 16 points or 0.31 percent at 5,272 in opening deals after losing around half a percent the previous day.



Edenred shares jumped 7 percent after the prepaid meal voucher and card provider reported record 2017 earnings and hiked dividend.



