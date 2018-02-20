Valby, Denmark, 2018-02-20 10:49 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valby, Denmark, 20 February 2018 - H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) today announced that it has decided to increase its share capital by DKK 43,340 as a consequence of the exercise of employee warrants.



The increase is effected without any preemption rights for the existing shareholders of the company or others. The shares are subscribed in cash at the following prices per share of nominally DKK 5: 1,377 shares at DKK 97 and 7,291 shares at DKK 113. Proceeds to the company are DKK 957,452 (approximately USD 0.2 million). The increase corresponds to approximately 0.0044 % of the company's share capital.



The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are freely transferable negotiable instruments. The new shares shall give rights to dividends and other rights in relation to the company from the time of registration of the capital increase. The new shares will be listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen after registration with the Danish Business Authority.



Lundbeck's current share capital amounts to DKK 995,239,040. The capital increase is expected to be finalized shortly and the total number of voting rights and the total share capital will after the capital increase be:



Number of shares Nominal value of shares Number of votes (nominal value DKK 5) (DKK) --------------------------------------------------------------- 199,056,476 995,282,380 199,056,476 ---------------------------------------------------------------



Lundbeck contacts



Investors: Media: Palle Holm Olesen Mads Kronborg Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Director, Corp. Communication palo@lundbeck.com mavk@lundbeck.com +45 30 83 24 26 +45 36 43 40 00



About Lundbeck



H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY) is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in psychiatric and neurological disorders. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of research within neuroscience. Our key areas of focus are Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease and schizophrenia.



Our approximately 5,000 employees in 55 countries are engaged in the entire value chain throughout research, development, manufacturing, marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several late-stage development programmes and our products are available in more than 100 countries. We have production facilities in Denmark, France and Italy. Lundbeck generated revenue of DKK 17.2 billion in 2017 (EUR 2.3 billion; USD 2.6 billion).



For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us on Twitter at @Lundbeck.



